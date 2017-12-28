A Russian Senator argued against a bill that sought to protect animals by stating that it might open the door to LGBT rights.

Lawmakers struck down the bill on Tuesday. According to The Moscow Times, the bill sought to protect animals used in the training of hunting dogs and birds.

Ahead of the vote, Senator Sergei Kalashnikov urged his colleagues to reject the bill, describing the proposed ban as a “western fad” similar to LGBT rights that should be dismissed.

“We treat many western fads with humor, including political correctness, the rights of sexual minorities and others,” Kalashnikov said.

“Any thought, however humanitarian, becomes absurd when carried to its logical conclusion.”

“We're not only passing a law that won't work for many reasons, but we're also demonstrating that we're following the same path, so to speak, of defending the rights of sexual minorities,” he added.

In 2013, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law which prohibits the promotion of “gay propaganda” to minors. Approval of the law provoked worldwide condemnation and calls for boycotts of Russian made imports and international events taking place in Russia, including the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. According to a recent report, anti-LGBT hate crimes have increased since the law's passage.

