The White House has denied a New York Times report that quoted President Donald Trump demeaning immigrants.

The Times reported that, according to two unnamed sources, Trump told top administration officials in June that Haitian immigrants “all have AIDS,” that recent Nigerian immigrants would never “go back to their huts” in Africa and that Afghanistan is a haven for terrorists.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders denied the reporting in a statement.

“General Kelly, General McMaster, Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Nielsen, and all other senior staff actually in the meeting deny these outrageous claims and it's both sad and telling the New York Times would print the lies of their anonymous 'sources' anyway,” Sanders said.

According to the Times, Trump made the comments during an Oval Office meeting that included Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, then-Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, White House adviser Stephen Miller and other senior officials. Miller reportedly provided Trump with U.S. immigration statistics for 2017.

The Times said that it interviewed more than three dozen people for the story. The paper also said that several participants told them that they “did not recall” Trump using those words.