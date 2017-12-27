KSHB Channel 41 meteorologist Gary
Lezak came out publicly in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
In his post, Lezak said that he has
been out to family, friends and co-workers for decades.
“Although I have been out to myself
for many years since I was a teenager, it wasn't until I was around
20 years old, in 1982, when I finally came out to my family and
friends,” Lezak wrote. “I proceeded to live my life as a gay
man, not necessarily out, but not totally hiding either.”
“I have always felt, from the time I
realized I was gay, that you are born this way.”
He said that he was celebrating his
20th anniversary of meeting his partner, Andy Caraway, who
worked as a secondary schoolteacher in the Kansas City area.
“We have grown a happy fulfilling
life here in Kansas City,” he said.
Lezak added that he wanted to come out
publicly to help young people struggling with their sexuality.
“Young people who may be struggling
with their sexuality, and their parents who may be trying to process
it all as well, I know it is not easy,” he wrote. “It can be
quite scary. I am hoping to be a good role model for the LGBTQ
community.”
Lezak told The
Kansas City Star that response has been overwhelmingly
positive.
“It's rather incredible watching and
experiencing Kansas City have this support for this whole moment,”
he said. I've been wanting to do this for a very, very long time.”