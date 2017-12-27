Anthony Fisher, the Roman Catholic
archbishop of Sydney, Australia, said in a videotaped messaged that
people of faith could describe 2017 as an “annus horribilis”
because of same-sex marriage.
Fisher said passage of a marriage
equality bill, an euthanasia law in Victoria and allegations of child
sexual abuse in the Catholic church made 2017 a horrible year.
“Like any year, this one has had its
challenges for our world, our country and each of us individually,”
Fisher told followers in his annual Christmas message.
“For people of faith you might say
it's been an annus horribilis, as our Christian conceptions of life
and love have been challenged in the marriage and euthanasia debates,
freedom of religion in Australia put in doubt, and shameful crimes
and cover-ups in our church uncovered by the royal commission.”
“But the Christmas story insists
there is a star in the dark sky – light amidst the fears and
failures. Christmas speaks of new hope,” he
added.
Lawmakers approved the marriage bill
just weeks after a majority of Australians surveyed said that they
approve of such unions.
