Recently out singer Aaron Carter said in an interview this week that he's open to dating men.

The 30-year-old Carter came out as bisexual in August in an emotional tweet to fans.

In his original tweet, Carter said that he realized he was attracted to both sexes at the age of 13 and had “an experience” with another man at 17. He told TMZ.com that as an adult he wanted to pursue relationships with women.

“When it comes down to it, really, I had an experience when I was 17 with a guy, but now as an almost 30-year-old man, I'm going to be pursuing relationships with women,” he said.

During an appearance on LGBTQ&A Podcast, Carter told host Jeff Master that he didn't “feel like that [anymore].”

“I'm just still confused about it … about bisexuality,” he said.

“Who knows what the future has to bring, whether it's a relationship with a guy, I don't have a problem with that,” he said.

Carter added that after his recent album Love, he might write songs about men. “It's something that I've already thought about for the album after this one. It's already been thought through,” he said.