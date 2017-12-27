Recently out singer Aaron Carter said
in an interview this week that he's open to dating men.
The 30-year-old Carter came out as
bisexual in August in an emotional tweet to fans.
In his original tweet, Carter said that
he realized he was attracted to both sexes at the age of 13 and had
“an experience” with another man at 17. He told TMZ.com that as
an adult he wanted to pursue relationships with women.
“When it comes down to it, really, I
had an experience when I was 17 with a guy, but now as an almost
30-year-old man, I'm going to be pursuing relationships with women,”
he said.
During an appearance on LGBTQ&A
Podcast, Carter told host Jeff Master that he didn't “feel like
that [anymore].”
“I'm just still confused about it …
about bisexuality,” he said.
“Who knows what the future has to
bring, whether it's a relationship with a guy, I don't have a problem
with that,” he said.
Carter added that after his recent
album Love, he might write songs about men. “It's something
that I've already thought about for the album after this one. It's
already been thought through,” he said.