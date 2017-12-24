A Tennessee county on Thursday narrowly
voted down a resolution that sought to condemn same-sex marriage.
According to the
AP, Hamblen county commissioners voted down the resolution with a
5-4 vote. Four commissioners abstained.
A crowd of about 50 people gathered
outside the courthouse to protest the resolution.
The resolution called on state
lawmakers to reject and appeal the Supreme Court's landmark 2015
ruling in Obergefell that found that gay and lesbian couples
have a constitutional right to marry.
The committee last week voted 7-1 in
favor of moving the resolution to a full commission vote.
Commission Chairman Louis “Doe”
Jarvis, the lone no vote then, told the Knoxville News Sentinel
that Patriot's Brigade of Tennessee, the right-wing group that
proposed the resolution, is “playing on Christianity” to further
its agenda.
Earlier this year, two
Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that sought to define marriage
in Tennessee as a heterosexual union. The legislation was
ultimately tabled until next year.