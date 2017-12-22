A University of Oklahoma regent who
made homophobic remarks resigned on Thursday.
Kirk Humphreys made the comments last
week during an appearance on a local political talk show.
Humphreys, also the former mayor of
Oklahoma City, was on the program discussing allegations of sexual
misconduct against Minnesota Senator Al Franken and President Donald
Trump when he veered off the topic to compare gay people to
pedophiles.
“Is homosexuality right or wrong?
It's not relative, there's a right and wrong,” Humphreys said. “If
it's okay, then it's okay for everybody and, quite frankly, it's okay
for men to sleep with little boys.”
On Tuesday, Humphreys apologized but
also rejected calls to step down.
According to News 9, Humphreys
announced his resignation following a board member meeting to discuss
his comments.
“Obviously, they felt that my
presence would be a distraction and make their path more difficult,”
Humphreys
said.
Humphreys remains on the boards of
Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) and John Rex Elementary.