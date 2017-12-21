The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday announced that it had imposed sanctions on five Russian and Chechen individuals, including Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, for alleged human rights abuses.

According to Reuters, the department used the Magnitsky Act to freeze Kadyrov's assets and impose a visa ban.

“We will continue to use the Magnitsky Act to aggressively target gross violators of human rights in Russia, including individuals responsible for extrajudicial killings, torture and other despicable acts,” John Smith, director of the department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), said in a statement.

Kadyrov dismissed the action.

“A sleepless night is waiting for me,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can be proud that I'm out of favor with the special services of the USA. In fact, the USA cannot forgive me for dedicating my whole life to the fight against foreign terrorists among which there are bastards of America's special services.”

The 2012 law seeks to hold responsible those who orchestrated or benefited from the 2009 death of Sergei Magnitsky, a 37-year-old Russian who died in a Russian prison after he blew the whistle on a $230 million tax fraud scheme. The Kremlin has denied that it was involved in Magnitsky's death.

In November, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved a resolution that condemns a crackdown against sexual minorities in Chechnya. The House in June approved a nearly identical resolution.

According to various reports, authorities in Chechnya, a semi-autonomous Russian republic, have rounded up and tortured scores of gay men and men who appear to be gay since the start of the year.

While Kadyrov has denied the charges – saying that “we don't have any gays” to persecute – he's also said that removing them from Chechnya would “purify our blood.”

(Related: Chechnya's Ramzan Kadyrov: We don't have any gays.)