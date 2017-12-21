Lisa Kudrow, who is best known for playing Phoebe Buffay on the NBC sitcom Friends, joins the cast of Grace and Frankie in its fourth season.

Netflix on Wednesday released its first trailer for the show's fourth season, which arrives Friday, January 19.

Kudrow plays Grace's (played by Jane Fonda) long-time manicurist Sheree.

In the trailer, Lily Tomlin's Frankie is introduced to Sheree for the first time. “It's a good thing I'm not allergic to rhinestones,” Frankie deadpans.

Also revealed in the trailer is a rough patch for Sol (Sam Waterston) and Robert's (Martin Sheen) marriage.

“Have you two considered an open marriage?” a therapist asks the couple.

Adversaries Grace and Frankie were thrown into each other's lives after their husbands, played by Sheen and Waterston, announced that they were gay, in a relationship and divorcing them.

The sitcom has received seven Emmy nominations, including acting nominations for Fonda and Tomlin, and a Golden Globe nomination.