Lisa Kudrow, who is best known for
playing Phoebe Buffay on the NBC sitcom Friends, joins the
cast of Grace and Frankie in its fourth season.
Netflix on Wednesday released its first
trailer for the show's fourth season, which arrives Friday, January
19.
Kudrow plays Grace's (played by Jane
Fonda) long-time manicurist Sheree.
In the trailer, Lily Tomlin's Frankie
is introduced to Sheree for the first time. “It's a good thing I'm
not allergic to rhinestones,” Frankie deadpans.
Also revealed in the trailer is a rough
patch for Sol (Sam Waterston) and Robert's (Martin Sheen) marriage.
“Have you two considered an open
marriage?” a therapist asks the couple.
Adversaries Grace and Frankie were
thrown into each other's lives after their husbands, played by Sheen
and Waterston, announced that they were gay, in a relationship and
divorcing them.
The sitcom has received seven Emmy
nominations, including acting nominations for Fonda and Tomlin, and a
Golden Globe nomination.