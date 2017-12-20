A University of Oklahoma regent who made homophobic remarks public apologized Tuesday during an appearance with the head of an LGBT advocacy group.

Humphreys made the comments last week during an appearance on a local political talk show.

Humphreys, also the former mayor of Oklahoma City, was on the program discussing allegations of sexual misconduct against Minnesota Senator Al Franken and President Donald Trump when he veered off the topic to compare gay people to pedophiles.

“Is homosexuality right or wrong? It's not relative, there's a right and wrong,” Humphreys said. “If it's okay, then it's okay for everybody and, quite frankly, it's okay for men to sleep with little boys.”

According to the AP, Humphreys apologized during the event and rejected calls to step down.

“Some of the things I said do not reflect what I believe or the way I have tried to live,” he said, reading from a statement. “Let me be clear, I do not think that homosexuality in any way disqualifies a person from full participation as a citizen in our community, including service in public office.”

“Further, I do not think that it is right or appropriate to equate homosexuality with pedophilia. Preying on children is always wrong, no matter who you are or what political view you hold,” he added. “Perhaps my greatest regret is that I've hurt a lot of people.”

Freedom Oklahoma Director Troy Stevenson and J.D. Baker, the student body president at OU, had called on Humphreys to resign from the board of regents. Appearing next to Humphreys on Tuesday, neither renewed their call.

Stevenson, however, suggested that he would protest the board if it decided to replace its outgoing chairman with Humphreys. “[T]here are consequences for our actions, and I believe there should be consequences for these,” Stevenson said.