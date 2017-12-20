A University of Oklahoma regent who
made homophobic remarks public apologized Tuesday during an
appearance with the head of an LGBT advocacy group.
Humphreys made the comments last week
during an appearance on a local political talk show.
Humphreys, also the former mayor of
Oklahoma City, was on the program discussing allegations of sexual
misconduct against Minnesota Senator Al Franken and President Donald
Trump when he veered off the topic to compare gay people to
pedophiles.
“Is homosexuality right or wrong?
It's not relative, there's a right and wrong,” Humphreys said. “If
it's okay, then it's okay for everybody and, quite frankly, it's okay
for men to sleep with little boys.”
According to the AP, Humphreys
apologized during the event and rejected calls to step down.
“Some of the things I said do not
reflect what I believe or the way I have tried to live,” he said,
reading from a statement. “Let me be clear, I do not think that
homosexuality in any way disqualifies a person from full
participation as a citizen in our community, including service in
public office.”
“Further, I do not think that it is
right or appropriate to equate homosexuality with pedophilia. Preying
on children is always wrong, no matter who you are or what political
view you hold,” he added. “Perhaps my greatest regret is that
I've hurt a lot of people.”
Freedom Oklahoma Director Troy
Stevenson and J.D. Baker, the student body president at OU, had
called on Humphreys to resign from the board of regents. Appearing
next to Humphreys on Tuesday, neither renewed their call.
Stevenson, however, suggested that he
would protest the board if it decided to replace its outgoing
chairman with Humphreys. “[T]here are consequences for our
actions, and I believe there should be consequences for these,”
Stevenson
said.