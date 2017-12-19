Tony Perkins, president of the
Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), has cheered the
Trump administration's decision to ban the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) from using certain words and phrases in
any official documents related to next year's budget.
According to The
Washington Post, words that cannot be used include “fetus,”
“vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,”
“evidence-based” and “science-based.”
In a press release, Perkins, a vocal
opponent of LGBT rights with close ties to President Donald Trump,
claimed that the “liberal media” had “ginned up plenty of
outrage over the changes, despite the fact that this is a standard
practice of every administration.”
(However, an unnamed analyst who
attended the meeting where the changes were announced was quoted by
the Post as saying: “In my experience, we've never had any
push from an ideological standpoint.”)
“Now, with a conservative in the
White House, it’s suddenly news that Republicans would want the
agencies to use the conservative lexicon. In this case, swapping out
words like 'fetus' for 'unborn child' more accurately reflects the
president’s ideology and agenda. Tone and lingo change with every
administration. Why it’s a headline now is anyone’s guess,”
Perkins wrote.
“Ultimately, the CDC is doing with
language what President Trump has done with policy: bringing the
country back to reality.”
“The media wants to act like the
swinging pendulum of the Obama years only sways one way. But that’s
not how democracy works. This is the return to normalcy Americans
voted for – a change in how we view the world that’s in line with
most people’s core values. If the Left doesn’t like it, it’s up
to them to persuade the country otherwise!” he added.