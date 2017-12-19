Tony Perkins, president of the Christian conservative Family Research Council (FRC), has cheered the Trump administration's decision to ban the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from using certain words and phrases in any official documents related to next year's budget.

According to The Washington Post, words that cannot be used include “fetus,” “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”

In a press release, Perkins, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights with close ties to President Donald Trump, claimed that the “liberal media” had “ginned up plenty of outrage over the changes, despite the fact that this is a standard practice of every administration.”

(However, an unnamed analyst who attended the meeting where the changes were announced was quoted by the Post as saying: “In my experience, we've never had any push from an ideological standpoint.”)

“Now, with a conservative in the White House, it’s suddenly news that Republicans would want the agencies to use the conservative lexicon. In this case, swapping out words like 'fetus' for 'unborn child' more accurately reflects the president’s ideology and agenda. Tone and lingo change with every administration. Why it’s a headline now is anyone’s guess,” Perkins wrote.

“Ultimately, the CDC is doing with language what President Trump has done with policy: bringing the country back to reality.”

“The media wants to act like the swinging pendulum of the Obama years only sways one way. But that’s not how democracy works. This is the return to normalcy Americans voted for – a change in how we view the world that’s in line with most people’s core values. If the Left doesn’t like it, it’s up to them to persuade the country otherwise!” he added.