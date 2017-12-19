Out designer Stefano Gabbana of the Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana said in a recent interview that his humanity comes before his sexuality.

Gabbana made his remarks in an interview with Milan daily Corriere della Sera.

“I don’t want to be called gay, because I am simply a man full stop,” Gabbana said. “The word ‘gay’ was invented by those who need to label people, and I don’t want to be identified by my sexual choices.”

He continued: “I thought that I could help spread a new culture as a famous person, a culture no longer based on gay rights but on human rights. We are human beings before being gay, heterosexual, or bisexual.”

Gabbana and his former partner Domenico Dolce founded Dolce & Gabbana in 1985. The couple ended their romantic relationship in 2005 but continue to work together.

Gabbana also revealed how he came to terms with his sexuality at age 18.

“I had known for a while, but I didn’t have the courage to admit it. Only through therapy did I realize that there had been clear signs in my childhood. I wanted to play alone because I felt different from the other children and I feared that if we were together they would realize. And they would tell my mother,” Gabbana said.

Dolce and Gabbana courted controversy in 2015 when they described children of in vitro fertilization as “synthetic children.”

The pair apologized after a public outcry.

“I am so sorry,” Dolce told Vogue. “I've realized that my words were inappropriate, and I apologize. They are just kids.”

(Related: Stefano Gabbana dismisses criticism about him dressing Melania Trump.)