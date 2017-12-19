Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy says he hopes his participation at the Winter Olympics can help change hearts and minds.

At the 2014 Sochi Games, Kenworthy took home a silver medal. A few months later, he announced his sexuality in an ESPN the Magazine cover story.

With two months to go until the PyeongChang Olympics in South Korea, Kenworthy told Paper magazine that he wants to do well for his country and the LGBT community.

“Looking ahead to this year's games and thinking about this games compared to four years ago, obviously a lot has changed in the world and things have changed for you personally and your profile has risen. Does representing Team USA take on any extra meaning or any extra pressure now than it did before?” Paper asked the professional skier.

“Our political climate right now is crazy and I don't agree with legislation that's being put in place, I don't agree with what's happening in our country, I don't agree with the president and his policies but I do think that the Olympics is an amazing time to put aside those things and all come together for sport,” Kenworthy answered. “No, I don't stand for what's happening now in the U.S. but in a lot of ways, I'm still so proud to be an American – it's my home and I'm so excited to represent the U.S. and I hope that people will be able to forget about everything that's going on and come together and watch the Olympics. In terms of the LGBT community, I want to do well for them as much as I want to do well for my country and I want to prove to people that being gay in sports is no different from being straight in sports. I want to be successful for that reason, especially because I feel like our liberties as LGBT people are threatened right now. I think I have the opportunity to maybe change opinions because representation and visibility is all that you can really have to combat homophobia and I think to see someone at the Olympics who is out and gay and proud and competing – maybe it will change perceptions.”