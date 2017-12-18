Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
said on Sunday that he supports same-sex marriage.
According to Reuters, Duterte made the
comment while speaking at a gathering of lesbian, gay, bisexual and
transgender (LGBT) people in the town of Davao City. Duterte also
invited them to nominate a person to represent the LGBT community in
his government.
“I said I am for [same] sex marriage
if that is the trend of the modern times,” Duterte
is quoted as saying. “If that will add to your happiness, I am
for it.”
Duterte has previously said that he's
opposed to such unions because marriage in the Philippines is only
between a man and woman. He's also used “gay” as a slur.
In September he suggested the head of
the nation's Commission for Human Rights (CHR) must be either gay or
a pedophile for focusing on the deaths of two teenage boys.
“Why are you smitten with teenagers?
… Are you gay or pedophile?” he wondered.
On Sunday, Duterte asked the LGBT
community to nominate a representative he could appoint to a
government post.
“Give me a bright person. He might
be gay, he might be lesbian. I'd like to nominate or appoint
somebody upon the nomination,” he said.