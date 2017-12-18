Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said on Sunday that he supports same-sex marriage.

According to Reuters, Duterte made the comment while speaking at a gathering of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people in the town of Davao City. Duterte also invited them to nominate a person to represent the LGBT community in his government.

“I said I am for [same] sex marriage if that is the trend of the modern times,” Duterte is quoted as saying. “If that will add to your happiness, I am for it.”

Duterte has previously said that he's opposed to such unions because marriage in the Philippines is only between a man and woman. He's also used “gay” as a slur.

In September he suggested the head of the nation's Commission for Human Rights (CHR) must be either gay or a pedophile for focusing on the deaths of two teenage boys.

“Why are you smitten with teenagers? … Are you gay or pedophile?” he wondered.

On Sunday, Duterte asked the LGBT community to nominate a representative he could appoint to a government post.

“Give me a bright person. He might be gay, he might be lesbian. I'd like to nominate or appoint somebody upon the nomination,” he said.