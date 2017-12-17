Two lesbian couples tied the knot on Saturday in Australia, making them the first same-sex couples to marry following passage of a bill that extended marriage to gay and lesbian couples.

The women married after receiving permission to waive the nation's one-month waiting period for couples.

Lauren Price, 31, and Amy Laker, 29, had invited their families from Wales to attend what was expected to be a commitment ceremony. Instead, the women made history as the first to exchange vows in Sydney.

Amy and Elise McDonald, who already shared the same last name, tied the knot in Melbourne. They were given an exemption to marry because their families had also flown in from overseas.

“You don't choose who you fall in love with,” Amy McDonald told 7 News. “At the end of the day, Elise was the perfect person for me.”

A third couple, Anne Sedgwick and Lyn Hawkins, married on Sunday. Together 40 years, they received an exemption due to health reasons. Hawkins, 85, is fighting a diagnosis of ovarian cancer, the AP reported. Another couple also battling cancer is expected to marry on Monday. Cas Willow, 53, and Heather Richards, 56, have shared their lives for 17 years.

“It means our relationship won't just be tolerated, it will be accepted,” Richards said.

Couples without an exemption are expected to begin marrying on January 9.