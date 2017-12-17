The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced that the late astronaut Sally Ride will be featured on a Forever stamp next year.

“Icons such as Lena Horne, John Lennon and Sally Ride will be immortalized on Forever stamps next year,” the USPS said in a press release. Fred Rogers, known as Mister Rogers, will also receive his own stamp.

Ride, the first American woman in space, passed away in 2012 at the age of 61 after losing a prolonged 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer. She also held the distinction of being the youngest American in space and the first lesbian, though she never spoke about her private life in public.

In 2013, then-President Barack Obama awarded the Medal of Freedom to Ride. Tam O'Shaughnessy, who was introduced as Ride's life partner, accepted the award on behalf of Ride.

O'Shaughnessy told the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) that they kept their relationship quiet over fears of losing funding for the Sally Ride Science Foundation, which they founded in 2001. The couple, however, did enter a domestic partnership in California.

Other stamps will celebrate the Year of the Dog, the 200th anniversary of Illinois statehood and one of the nation's most beloved songs, America the Beautiful.