The Trump administration has banned the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from using certain words and phrases in any official documents related to next year's budget.

According to The Washington Post, words that cannot be used include “fetus,” “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “evidence-based” and “science-based.”

CDC officials were informed of the new policy on Thursday.

Other federal agencies, including Health and Human Services, Justice, Education and Housing and Urban Development, have already altered policies related to sexual orientation, gender identity and abortion rights.

For example, Health and Human Services (HHS), which oversees CDC, no longer asks questions about sexual orientation and gender identity in two surveys of American seniors.

An unnamed analyst who attended the meeting was quoted by the Post as saying: “In my experience, we've never had any push from an ideological standpoint.”

The National Center HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD, and TB Prevention are among the offices overseen by the CDC.

The Trump administration has waged a war against transgender rights. It reversed Obama-era rules instructing public schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice and in July officials announced that transgender people would no longer be allowed to serve in the military. Four lawsuits have been filed related to the president's ban on transgender troops.

