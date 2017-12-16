Out British singer Sam Smith is among
the artists hoping to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's
wedding.
The couple announced their engagement
on November 27. They'll marry at Windsor Castle next May.
“I'm obsessed,” Smith
told UK tabloid The
Sun. “I want to sing at the wedding. Oh my god, I'd love
to. It would be a dream.”
“I'd have to wear a dress and crown,
though,” he added.
The 25-year-old Smith is currently
promoting his sophomore studio album The Thrill of it All.
“I met Harry once,” Smith added,
“at the James Bond premiere in the Royal Albert Hall, and he also
did this amazing speech at the Attitude Awards, and it was really,
really beautiful.”
Earlier this year, UK LGBT glossy
Attitude awarded its Legacy Award to the late Princess Diana. Prince
Harry accepted the award on his mother's behalf.
(Related: Sam
Smith confirms he's no longer single amid rumors he's dating Brandon
Flynn.)