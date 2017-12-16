Out British singer Sam Smith is among the artists hoping to perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

The couple announced their engagement on November 27. They'll marry at Windsor Castle next May.

“I'm obsessed,” Smith told UK tabloid The Sun. “I want to sing at the wedding. Oh my god, I'd love to. It would be a dream.”

“I'd have to wear a dress and crown, though,” he added.

The 25-year-old Smith is currently promoting his sophomore studio album The Thrill of it All.

“I met Harry once,” Smith added, “at the James Bond premiere in the Royal Albert Hall, and he also did this amazing speech at the Attitude Awards, and it was really, really beautiful.”

Earlier this year, UK LGBT glossy Attitude awarded its Legacy Award to the late Princess Diana. Prince Harry accepted the award on his mother's behalf.

