A judge on Thursday denied a temporary restraining order against a California baker who refused to serve a gay couple.

The couple first shared their experience in August in a Facebook post.

“Tastries Bakery … so we just went with some friends to do a cake tasting for a wedding cake and we were referred to another bakery,” they wrote. “Apparently they don't 'believe' in same sex marriage, so they refused to make the cake. I'm not even sure how to react or feel right now. So just be aware if you choose to spend your money there.”

According to Courthouse News, the Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed the complaint against Tastries and its owner, Cathy Miller, on behalf of Eileen and Mireya Rodriguez-Del Rio.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page before appearing in court, the bakery wrote: “We would like to thank you for your continued support through our journey. Today we were informed that the state of California has filed an emergency hearing to proceed with a restraining order against Tastries Bakery. At 8:30 a.m. tomorrow we will appear before a judge at the Kern County courthouse. We would appreciate your prayers and encouragement during this time.”

Kern County Superior Court Judge David Lampe denied the state's request for a restraining order, but set a February 2, 2018 hearing for a motion for a preliminary injunction.

According to a statement released by The Freedom of Conscience Defense Fund, which is representing Miller in the dispute, the order would have prohibited Miller “from selling to anyone any item they are unwilling to sell.”

“California respects and celebrates diverse religious beliefs and freedom of speech, but does not create exceptions to its civil rights laws to allow businesses to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation,” Fair Employment and Housing director Kevin Kish said in a statement.

“After a careful review of the preliminary facts, DFEH concluded that legal intervention was warranted to ensure equal access to services and prevent harm resulting from discrimination until our investigation is complete,” he added.

Miller told 23 ABC in August that making a wedding cake for a gay couple would violate her conscience.

“Participating in a celebration of a same-sex marriage goes against my conscience. I shouldn't be picked on because of my beliefs,” Miller said.

The case is similar to one argued earlier this month before the Supreme Court.

(Related: Anthony Kennedy sends mixed signals in “gay wedding cake” case.)