A Christian couple in Australian who in 2015 vowed to divorce if same-sex marriage became legal have backtracked on their promise.

Sarah and Nick Jensen made their pledge in a lengthy public letter.

Nick Jensen, director of the Lachlan Macquarle Institute, which fosters “a greater appreciation of the relevance of a Christian worldview in public policy,” said that his high school sweetheart is the only woman he has ever loved, but that the law's change would force them to seek a divorce after 10 years of marriage.

“My wife and I, as a matter of conscience, refuse to recognize the government's regulation of marriage if its definition includes the solemnization of same-sex couples,” Jensen wrote.

Earlier this month, Australia became the 25th nation to extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. The first weddings are expected to take place in the new year.

In remarks to News.com.au, Nick Jensen said that he would remain married to his wife.

“My previous public comments regarding civil divorce never envisioned me separating from my wife, but rather our marriage from the state.”

“The legislation currently makes it untenable for us to do this under the law.”

“The point we were highlighting and that still stands, however, is the fact that a redefinition of marriage changes the agreement under which we were originally married,” he added.

Jensen originally said that he would divorce his wife but remain married to her in God's view.