A Christian couple in Australian who in
2015 vowed to divorce if same-sex marriage became legal have
backtracked on their promise.
Sarah and Nick Jensen made their pledge
in a lengthy public letter.
Nick Jensen, director of the Lachlan
Macquarle Institute, which fosters “a greater appreciation of the
relevance of a Christian worldview in public policy,” said that his
high school sweetheart is the only woman he has ever loved, but that
the law's change would force them to seek a divorce after 10 years of
marriage.
“My wife and I, as a matter of
conscience, refuse to recognize the government's regulation of
marriage if its definition includes the solemnization of same-sex
couples,” Jensen wrote.
Earlier this month, Australia became
the 25th nation to extend marriage rights to gay and
lesbian couples. The first weddings are expected to take place in
the new year.
(Related: Gay
couples in Australia register their intent to marry.)
In remarks to News.com.au,
Nick Jensen said that he would remain married to his wife.
“My previous public comments
regarding civil divorce never envisioned me separating from my wife,
but rather our marriage from the state.”
“The legislation currently makes it
untenable for us to do this under the law.”
“The point we were highlighting and
that still stands, however, is the fact that a redefinition of
marriage changes the agreement under which we were originally
married,” he added.
Jensen originally said that he would
divorce his wife but remain married to her in God's view.