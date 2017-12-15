The Family Research Council (FRC), a
Christian conservative group vocally opposed to LGBT rights,
suggested in a prayer that the military will be weakened by allowing
transgender people to serve openly.
President Donald Trump in July
announced via Twitter that the military will no longer “accept or
allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” Four
lawsuits challenging the ban have resulted in three judges siding
with plaintiffs and rulings ordering the Pentagon to begin allowing
transgender recruits on January 1, 2018. (In one of the lawsuits, a
ruling has yet to be handed down.)
Reacting to the news, FRC's prayer team
made “recruits who identify as transgender” one of its “prayer
targets.”
FRC offered the following prayer for
its “praying friends”: “Lord, you ordained use of 'the sword'
for national security and police protection a core role of civil
government. You created the two distinct, biological sexes as
fundamental to life and decreed that sexual anarchy is a serious sin
with profound consequences to individuals and society. Lord,
intervene! Prevent our military from further weakening and our
society from further sexual anarchy via the godless indoctrination of
our troops. Guide and govern our leaders in all three branches of
government. You are our Judge. You are our Lawgiver; and You are our
King; it is You who will save us!”