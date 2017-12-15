The Family Research Council (FRC), a Christian conservative group vocally opposed to LGBT rights, suggested in a prayer that the military will be weakened by allowing transgender people to serve openly.

President Donald Trump in July announced via Twitter that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” Four lawsuits challenging the ban have resulted in three judges siding with plaintiffs and rulings ordering the Pentagon to begin allowing transgender recruits on January 1, 2018. (In one of the lawsuits, a ruling has yet to be handed down.)

Reacting to the news, FRC's prayer team made “recruits who identify as transgender” one of its “prayer targets.”

FRC offered the following prayer for its “praying friends”: “Lord, you ordained use of 'the sword' for national security and police protection a core role of civil government. You created the two distinct, biological sexes as fundamental to life and decreed that sexual anarchy is a serious sin with profound consequences to individuals and society. Lord, intervene! Prevent our military from further weakening and our society from further sexual anarchy via the godless indoctrination of our troops. Guide and govern our leaders in all three branches of government. You are our Judge. You are our Lawgiver; and You are our King; it is You who will save us!”