The White House on Wednesday announced
that it was pulling two judicial nominees, include one who once
called transgender kids part of “Satan's plan” of “destruction.”
The announcement came after Iowa
Senator Charles Grassley, the Republican chairman of the Senate
Judiciary Committee, expressed concern over the nominations of Brett
Tally and Jeff Mateer. Talley had never tried a case. The
Dallas Morning News confirmed that both nominations “will
not be moving forward.”
In May, 2015, Mateer, the current first
assistant attorney general of Texas, delivered a speech titled “The
Church and Homosexuality,” in which he discussed a Colorado lawsuit
that sought to allow a transgender girl to use the bathroom of her
choice at school. At the time, Mateer was serving as general counsel
of the First Liberty Institute, a Christian conservative group
opposed to LGBT rights.
"In Colorado, a public school has
been sued because a first grader and I forget the sex, she's a girl
who thinks she's a boy or a boy who thinks she's a girl, it's
probably that, a boy who thinks she's a girl," Mateer said.
“And the school said, 'Well, she's not using the girl's restroom.'
And so she has now sued to have a right to go in. Now, I submit to
you, a parent of three children who are now young adults, a first
grader really knows what their sexual identity? I mean it just really
shows you how Satan's plan is working and the destruction that's
going on."
In that same speech, Mateer said that
allowing gay couples to marry would lead to “disgusting” new
forms of matrimony, such as “people marrying their pets.”
Later that same year, Mateer spoke at a
conference hosted by pastor Kevin Swanson, an outspoken opponent of
LGBT rights, where he defended therapies that attempt to alter the
sexuality or gender identity of LGBT people.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, cheered the move.
“Jeff Mateer’s extreme rhetoric and
hateful comments are disqualifying for any public official and should
have prevented Donald Trump from nominating him to begin with,”
said HRC President Chad Griffin. “We thank the Senators who
expressed concern about this dangerous nominee and the many
supporters who joined us to #StopJeffMateer. We will continue to
fight back against the Trump-Pence administration’s attempt to
appoint extremists across our judicial system and roll back our
progress towards equality.”