On Wednesday, the day after losing the Senate race in Alabama to Democrat Doug Jones, Roy Moore attacked the LGBT community as he continued to refuse to concede the race.

In a 4-minute video, Moore said that he would not concede until all votes are counted. Not added to the final vote tally are military and provisional ballots.

“We are indeed in a struggle to preserve our republic, our civilization and our religion and to set free a suffering humanity,” Moore said as he sat behind a desk in a room adorned with an American flag and a Christmas tree.

“Today, we no longer recognize the universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty. Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Moore described the election as an ideological battle for “the heart and soul of our country.”

“We have stopped prayer in our schools,” Moore said. “We have killed over 60 million of our unborn children. We have redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, which is the building block of our country. Our borders are not secure. Our economy is faltering under an enormous national debt. We have a huge drug problem. We have even begun to recognize the right of a man to claim to be a woman, and vice versa. We have allowed Judges and justices to rule over our Constitution, and we have become slaves to their tyranny. Immorality sweeps over our land.”

Moore, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, also reiterated his denial of sexual misconduct allegations against him that appear to have sunk his campaign, calling them “baseless and false.”

“This election was tainted by over $50 million dollars from outside groups who want to retain power and their corrupt ideology,” he said.

Jones, who won by a narrow margin, is the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years.