On Wednesday, the day after losing the
Senate race in Alabama to Democrat Doug Jones, Roy Moore attacked
the LGBT community as he continued to refuse to concede the race.
In a 4-minute video, Moore said that he
would not concede until all votes are counted. Not added to the
final vote tally are military and provisional ballots.
(Related: Roy
Moore, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, loses Senate race.)
“We are indeed in a struggle to
preserve our republic, our civilization and our religion and to set
free a suffering humanity,” Moore said as he sat behind a desk in a
room adorned with an American flag and a Christmas tree.
“Today, we no longer recognize the
universal truth that God is the author of our life and liberty.
Abortion, sodomy and materialism have taken the place of life,
liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Moore described the election as an
ideological battle for “the heart and soul of our country.”
“We have stopped prayer in our
schools,” Moore
said. “We have killed over 60 million of our unborn children.
We have redefined marriage and destroyed the basis of family, which
is the building block of our country. Our borders are not secure. Our
economy is faltering under an enormous national debt. We have a huge
drug problem. We have even begun to recognize the right of a man to
claim to be a woman, and vice versa. We have allowed Judges and
justices to rule over our Constitution, and we have become slaves to
their tyranny. Immorality sweeps over our land.”
Moore, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights,
also reiterated his denial of sexual misconduct allegations against
him that appear to have sunk his campaign, calling them “baseless
and false.”
“This election was tainted by over
$50 million dollars from outside groups who want to retain power and
their corrupt ideology,” he said.
Jones, who won by a narrow margin, is
the first Democratic senator from Alabama in 25 years.