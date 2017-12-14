Former star of adult films Mario Romo has been sentenced to life in prison.

According to The San Diego Union-Tribune, David Enrique Meza, who used the name Mario Romo in his work as an adult film actor and escort, stabbed his millionaire boyfriend, 51-year-old Jake Clyde Merendino, to death in May, 2015.

Merendino was stabbed to death – 24 wounds were found on his body, including two on his neck – and his body thrown over a cliff in Rosarito, Mexico, where he had just purchased a condo. The couple was staying at a nearby resort as he closed on the property.

Meza reportedly led a double life, making plans with Merendino while in a relationship with his fiancee, Taylor Langston, who was pregnant at the time. Meza and Langston later married.

In the early morning of May 2, Meza, 26, called Merendino asking for help with the motorcycle that Merendino had given him. He told Merendino that the motorcycle had broken down by the side of the road. After disposing of the body, Meza reportedly fled the scene on the motorcycle and returned to the U.S. with Langston, who is facing two years in a federal prison for her role in covering up the murder.

“One can't even imagine the torture and torment Mr. Merendino experienced,” U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Miller said in sentencing Meza after a jury in San Diego found Meza guilty of foreign domestic violence resulting in murder and conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Meza attempted to inherit Merendino's fortune, estimated at $3 million. He submitted to a Texas court a hand-written will scrawled on a hotel notepad leaving “everything” to him. Authorities have questioned the document's authenticity.

Maza, who worked for the gay porn site Sean Cody, met Merendino in 2013 through a gay escort website.