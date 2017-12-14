Christian conservative Franklin Graham
is calling on supporters to pray for Rowan, Kentucky county clerk Kim
Davis as a gay man runs to take her job.
In a Facebook post, Graham, the son of
televangelist Billy Graham and a supporter of President Donald Trump,
called on supporters to pray for Davis, who is facing four
challengers for her job as county clerk, including David Ermold, a
gay man who sued Davis after she refused to issue him and his now
husband David Moore a marriage license in 2015.
Ermold made headlines last week when
Davis accepted his paperwork to enter the race.
(Related: Gay
man denied marriage license by Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis
running for her job.)
“Remember Kim Davis?” Franklin, a
vocal opponent of LGBT rights, asked his supporters on Facebook.
“She is the county clerk who wanted to be able to do her job
without signing same-sex marriage licenses. Well, the gay man whose
license she would not sign back in 2015 was recently back in her
office, sitting across the desk from her. This time he was filing the
paperwork to run for her job as county clerk – and Kim helped him.
Pray for Kim Davis as her stand for her religious convictions put her
back into the news again. I urge Christians across the nation to run
for office at every level – local, state, and Federal. We can make
a difference if we stand boldly on the side of the Word of God.”
Ermold teaches English at the
University of Pikeville.
Davis, who has worked in the clerk's
office for nearly three decades, was elected county clerk in 2014 as
a Democrat, but has since switched her registration to Republican.