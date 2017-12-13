The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Tuesday announced it would honor transgender teen Gavin Grimm at its upcoming Time to THRIVE conference.

Grimm challenged his school's policy of not allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their choice. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the case earlier this year but instead sent it back to a lower court after President Donald Trump revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools protecting transgender students. Grimm, though, graduated this year.

(Related: Supreme Court won't hear case involving transgender teen Gavin Grimm.)

At its annual conference in Orlando, HRC will present Grimm with its Upstander Award, which honors those who have advocated tirelessly on behalf of LGBT youth.

“Gavin has set a powerful example for LGBTQ advocates across the country, serving as a leader for transgender youth and taking his fight for equality all the way to the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Vincent Pompei, chair of Time to THRIVE and director of the HRC Foundation’s Youth Well-Being Project. “As we join together with hundreds of youth-serving professionals at Time to THRIVE, we are privileged to welcome and honor Gavin with our Upstander Award.”

HRC has previously given the award to Katie Couric, Jazz Jennings, Ruby Corado, Michael Sam, Lance Bass and John Quiñones.

Time to THRIVE will take place on February 16-18 at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Florida.