The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the
nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, on Tuesday announced it would
honor transgender teen Gavin Grimm at its upcoming Time to THRIVE
conference.
Grimm challenged his school's policy of
not allowing transgender students to use the bathroom of their
choice. The Supreme Court was scheduled to hear the case earlier
this year but instead sent it back to a lower court after President
Donald Trump revoked Obama-era guidance to public schools protecting
transgender students. Grimm, though, graduated this year.
(Related: Supreme
Court won't hear case involving transgender teen Gavin Grimm.)
At its annual conference in Orlando,
HRC will present Grimm with its Upstander Award, which honors those
who have advocated tirelessly on behalf of LGBT youth.
“Gavin has set a powerful example for
LGBTQ advocates across the country, serving as a leader for
transgender youth and taking his fight for equality all the way to
the Supreme Court of the United States,” said Vincent Pompei, chair
of Time to THRIVE and director of the HRC Foundation’s Youth
Well-Being Project. “As we join together with hundreds of
youth-serving professionals at Time to THRIVE, we are privileged to
welcome and honor Gavin with our Upstander Award.”
HRC has previously given the award to
Katie Couric, Jazz Jennings, Ruby Corado, Michael Sam, Lance Bass and
John Quiñones.
Time to THRIVE will take place on
February 16-18 at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek in Orlando,
Florida.