Streaming service Netflix has released
a first look at its upcoming two-hour Sense8 finale.
Netflix announced the finale in June
after fans launched a petition calling on Netflix to reverse its
decision to cancel the sci-fi show after two seasons.
Transgender sisters Lana and Lilly
Wachowski created the show with J. Michael Straczynski.
In the show, eight
characters cope with a new-found ability to communicate with each
other in a dimension that transcends reality. One of those
characters is gay, Lito Rodriguez (played by Miguel Angel Silvestre),
and another is transgender, Nomi Marks (played by transgender actress
Jamie Clayton).
The show has been
praised for giving its LGBT characters complete lives, including
romantic relationships. Nomi is in love with her girlfriend Amanita
(Freema Agyeman), while Lito is in a relationship with Hernando
(Alfonso Herrera).
The video weaves
footage of the cast as they meet with fans around the world with cast
interviews and behind-the-scenes outtakes.
“I'm proud to be
a part of this and happy that we can give [fans] an end that will
satisfy them,” Max Riemelt says in the short video.
Netflix is expected
to begin streaming the finale sometime next year.