Streaming service Netflix has released a first look at its upcoming two-hour Sense8 finale.

Netflix announced the finale in June after fans launched a petition calling on Netflix to reverse its decision to cancel the sci-fi show after two seasons.

Transgender sisters Lana and Lilly Wachowski created the show with J. Michael Straczynski.

In the show, eight characters cope with a new-found ability to communicate with each other in a dimension that transcends reality. One of those characters is gay, Lito Rodriguez (played by Miguel Angel Silvestre), and another is transgender, Nomi Marks (played by transgender actress Jamie Clayton).

The show has been praised for giving its LGBT characters complete lives, including romantic relationships. Nomi is in love with her girlfriend Amanita (Freema Agyeman), while Lito is in a relationship with Hernando (Alfonso Herrera).

The video weaves footage of the cast as they meet with fans around the world with cast interviews and behind-the-scenes outtakes.

“I'm proud to be a part of this and happy that we can give [fans] an end that will satisfy them,” Max Riemelt says in the short video.

Netflix is expected to begin streaming the finale sometime next year.