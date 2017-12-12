A federal judge in Washington State on Monday ruled that President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops is unconstitutional.

In a series of tweets in July, Trump declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow” transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” Four lawsuits have been filed challenging the ban.

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman ruled that prohibiting transgender people from serving in the military would likely violate equal protection and due process rights, as well as First Amendment rights.

“The court finds that plaintiffs are entitled to a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo that existed prior to the change in policy announced by President Trump on Twitter and in his presidential memorandum,” Peachman wrote.

She also determined that the ban was announced “without any evidence of considered reason or deliberation.”

Peachman is the third judge to rule against the ban. The government has appealed the previous rulings.

Plaintiffs in the case, nine transgender people who are serving or wish to serve in the military, three groups and the state of Washington, are represented by Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN.

The ruling was handed down on the same day that another judge denied the government's request to delay the January 1 start of transgender recruits.

