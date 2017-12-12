A federal judge in Washington State on
Monday ruled that President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops
is unconstitutional.
In a series of tweets in July, Trump
declared that the military will no longer “accept or allow”
transgender troops to serve “in any capacity.” Four lawsuits
have been filed challenging the ban.
U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman
ruled that prohibiting transgender people from serving in the
military would likely violate equal protection and due process
rights, as well as First Amendment rights.
“The court finds that plaintiffs are
entitled to a preliminary injunction to preserve the status quo that
existed prior to the change in policy announced by President Trump on
Twitter and in his presidential memorandum,” Peachman wrote.
She also determined that the ban was
announced “without any evidence of considered reason or
deliberation.”
Peachman is the third judge to rule
against the ban. The government has appealed the previous rulings.
Plaintiffs in the case, nine
transgender people who are serving or wish to serve in the military,
three groups and the state of Washington, are represented by Lambda
Legal and OutServe-SLDN.
The ruling was handed down on the same
day that another judge denied the government's request to delay the
January 1 start of transgender recruits.
