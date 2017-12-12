A federal judge on Monday rejected a Trump administration request to delay the January 1, 2018 effective date of transgender people enlisting in the U.S. military.

The government argued that the military is not ready to accept transgender recruits and that it would be unproductive to accept transgender recruits considering its stated goal of prohibiting transgender people from serving in the military.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly disagreed, saying that the Pentagon has had more than 18 months to prepare.

“For more than a year preceding the summer of 2017, it was the policy and intention of the military that transgender individuals would soon begin to accede,” Kollar-Kotelly said. “Moreover, the court issued the preliminary injunction in this case approximately six weeks ago, and since then defendants have been on notice that they would be required to implement the previously established policy of beginning to accept transgender individuals on January 1, 2018. In other words, with only a brief hiatus, defendants have had the opportunity to prepare for the accession of transgender individuals into the military for nearly one and a half years.”

In October, Kollar-Kotelly partially blocked implementation of President Donald Trump's ban on transgender troops, which he first announced on Twitter.

According to the AP, the Pentagon announced prior to the judge's ruling that it would allow transgender people into the armed forces starting on January 1.

But White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the Justice Department is “currently reviewing the legal options to ensure that the president's directive can be implemented.”