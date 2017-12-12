Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet have
received Golden Globe nominations for their performances in the gay
drama Call Me By Your Name.
Chalamet, 20, was nominated in the Best
Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture category, while Hammer,
31, is competing in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting
Role in a Motion Picture category.
Call Me By Your Name is among
the five films nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Drama
category. Other nominees include Dunkirk, The Post, The Shape of
Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.
Based on the 2007 novel by the same
name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a
17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Chalamet) and a
24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in
the late 1980s. André
Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two
later-in-life reunions.
Hammer described the film as “timeless”
in recent remarks to Entertainment Weekly.
“Everybody can relate to the first
time they were infatuated with somebody and went out on a limb and
made themselves vulnerable enough to tell that person,” he said.
“And to have that end in a way where you shouldn’t cry because
it’s over, but smile because it happened, I think a lot of people
can relate to that, which makes it a timeless story. The world right
now is a scary place and filled with a lot of hate, so to have a
movie that just promotes love, people are enjoying that… I truly
believe that the message is: love is love is love, and this is a love
story that anybody can relate to, regardless of identification and
orientation.”
Other LGBT-themed nominations include
acting nominations for Emma Stone and Steve Carell for their
performances in Battle of the Sexes, based on the life of
lesbian tennis legend Billie Jean King, a Best TV Series – Musical
or Comedy category nomination for Will & Grace, and an
acting nomination for Eric McCormack's portrayal of gay lawyer Will
Truman on Will & Grace.