Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet have received Golden Globe nominations for their performances in the gay drama Call Me By Your Name.

Chalamet, 20, was nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture category, while Hammer, 31, is competing in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category.

Call Me By Your Name is among the five films nominated in the Best Motion Picture – Drama category. Other nominees include Dunkirk, The Post, The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Based on the 2007 novel by the same name, Call Me By Your Name follows a love affair between a 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish boy (played by Chalamet) and a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar (Hammer) who is visiting Italy in the late 1980s. Andr é Aciman's novel chronicles the pair's brief affair and two later-in-life reunions.

Hammer described the film as “timeless” in recent remarks to Entertainment Weekly.

“Everybody can relate to the first time they were infatuated with somebody and went out on a limb and made themselves vulnerable enough to tell that person,” he said. “And to have that end in a way where you shouldn’t cry because it’s over, but smile because it happened, I think a lot of people can relate to that, which makes it a timeless story. The world right now is a scary place and filled with a lot of hate, so to have a movie that just promotes love, people are enjoying that… I truly believe that the message is: love is love is love, and this is a love story that anybody can relate to, regardless of identification and orientation.”

Other LGBT-themed nominations include acting nominations for Emma Stone and Steve Carell for their performances in Battle of the Sexes, based on the life of lesbian tennis legend Billie Jean King, a Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy category nomination for Will & Grace, and an acting nomination for Eric McCormack's portrayal of gay lawyer Will Truman on Will & Grace.