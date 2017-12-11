Out singer-songwriter Mark Feehily said in a recent interview that he hopes to marry his boyfriend in the future.

Feehily, 37, came out gay in a 2005 interview with the British tabloid The Sun.

“I'm a traditionalist at heart and it's always gonna be one of my dreams in the future to get married – but both of us are very laid back on that front,” Feehily told BANG Showbiz.

“Sometimes people base everything on getting married but we're happy as we are at the moment with the way things are going. There's no pressure on that at the moment,” he added.

In his 2005 interview with The Sun, Feehily announced that he was involved with British fashion photographer Kevin McDaid. The couple announced they were engaged in February, 2010. In December, 2011, Feehily announced on Twitter that the couple had split up.

Feehily, who was one of the lead singers of the Irish boy band Westlife from 1998 to 2012, added that his boyfriend prefers to remain in the background.

“He's quite a private guy, he stays away from the limelight. He's a really fun guy but he's not in the music or entertainment scene but he doesn't like the red carpet,” he said.