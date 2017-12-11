Out singer-songwriter Mark Feehily said
in a recent interview that he hopes to marry his boyfriend in the
future.
Feehily, 37, came out gay in a 2005
interview with the British tabloid The Sun.
“I'm a traditionalist at heart and
it's always gonna be one of my dreams in the future to get married –
but both of us are very laid back on that front,” Feehily told BANG
Showbiz.
“Sometimes people base everything on
getting married but we're happy as we are at the moment with the way
things are going. There's no pressure on that at the moment,” he
added.
In his 2005 interview with The Sun,
Feehily announced that he was involved with British fashion
photographer Kevin McDaid. The couple announced they were engaged in
February, 2010. In December, 2011, Feehily announced on Twitter that
the couple had split up.
Feehily, who was one of the lead
singers of the Irish boy band Westlife from 1998 to 2012, added that
his boyfriend prefers to remain in the background.
“He's quite a private guy, he stays
away from the limelight. He's a really fun guy but he's not in the
music or entertainment scene but he doesn't like the red carpet,”
he said.