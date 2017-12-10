Out actress Sarah Paulson said in a recent interview that she was advised to keep her “unconventional” romance with Holland Taylor a secret.

The 42-year-old Paulson is best known for her work on the FX anthology series American Horror Story and American Crime Story. Taylor, 74, is best known for her portrayal of self-absorbed Evelyn Harper on the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men.

The women began talking about their relationship in early 2016, after dating about six months. Paulson gave her girlfriend a shout-out during her Emmys acceptance speech in September of that year.

“Early on, when people found out I was with Holland some said: 'I think you have to be careful, I'm afraid it's going to affect your career negatively.' I was like what? It never occurred to me at all,” Paulson told The Edit.

“It occurred to me, ‘Should I not?’ And then I thought, ‘Why would I not?’” Paulson said of her Emmys speech. “The fact I’m having this thought is wrong. But I had a moment of societal concern; wondering if, maybe, people who didn’t know that about me would be like, ‘Wait, what?’ But then, you know, I did it anyway.”

Paulson went on to describe her relationship with Taylor as “unconventional.”

“My life choices are, um, unconventional. I’m with a much older person and people find that totally fascinating and odd, and, to me, it’s the least interesting thing about me. But I do feel a bit unconventional. I am a woman of a certain age who chose not to have children, and who has made my career my priority. I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone else to validate that, or tell me it’s okay,” Paulson said.