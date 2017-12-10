Out actress Sarah Paulson said in a
recent interview that she was advised to keep her “unconventional”
romance with Holland Taylor a secret.
The 42-year-old Paulson is best known
for her work on the FX anthology series American Horror Story
and American Crime Story. Taylor, 74, is best known for her
portrayal of self-absorbed Evelyn Harper on the CBS sitcom Two and
a Half Men.
The women began talking about their
relationship in early 2016, after dating about six months. Paulson
gave her girlfriend a shout-out during her Emmys acceptance speech in
September of that year.
“Early on, when people found out I
was with Holland some said: 'I think you have to be careful, I'm
afraid it's going to affect your career negatively.' I was like
what? It never occurred to me at all,” Paulson
told The
Edit.
“It occurred to me, ‘Should I not?’
And then I thought, ‘Why would I not?’” Paulson said of her
Emmys speech. “The fact I’m having this thought is wrong. But I
had a moment of societal concern; wondering if, maybe, people who
didn’t know that about me would be like, ‘Wait, what?’ But
then, you know, I did it anyway.”
Paulson went on to describe her
relationship with Taylor as “unconventional.”
“My life choices are, um,
unconventional. I’m with a much older person and people find that
totally fascinating and odd, and, to me, it’s the least interesting
thing about me. But I do feel a bit unconventional. I am a woman of a
certain age who chose not to have children, and who has made my
career my priority. I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never
looked to anyone else to validate that, or tell me it’s okay,”
Paulson said.