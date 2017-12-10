Syndicated columnist Star Parker has sided with a Colorado Baker who refused to serve a gay couple.

The baker, Jack Phillips, the owner of Masterpiece Cakeshop, was found to have violated Colorado's anti-discrimination law when he refused to bake a cake for the couple's wedding reception. (The couple, Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig, married in Massachusetts, because Colorado at the time did not issue marriage licenses to gay and lesbian couples.)

Phillips, who says he's religiously opposed to same-sex marriage, appealed his case to the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard oral arguments this week.

In an op-ed published this week, Parker stated that it was “clear” Phillips was not opposed to the couple's sexual orientation because “he offered to make them any cake they wanted, just not one designed for a same-sex wedding.”

“I am a Christian, and I believe homosexual behavior is sinful,” Parker wrote. “But as an American, it is no more my business what is happening in my neighbor's home than it is theirs what is happening in mine.”

“When we move into the public square, our focus needs to be freedom. Not forcing me to accepting the values of others nor them mine. We need law that allows those of different views and values to live together peacefully, mutually respecting the ideal of human liberty.”

“By this standard, how can we possibly rationalize forcing Phillips to produce a cake against his will, expressing a value anathema to his religion?”

Parker, who is African-American, added that refusing service based on sexual orientation is not the same as refusing service based on race.

“No, this is not like refusing to serve blacks in a restaurant. The spirit of that behavior is racism, the antithesis of 'securing the blessings of liberty,'” she wrote.

In 2013, Parker, 61, criticized then-President Barack Obama's support for LGBT rights, saying that it was turning Americans into “a bunch of zombies.”