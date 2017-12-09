In an interview with The New York
Times, out actor Russell Tovey talked about playing gay superhero
The Ray.
During the CW's recent two-night
crossover event Crisis on Earth-X, The Ray and Wentworth
Miller's Citizen Cold/Captain Cold shared a passionate kiss.
Tovey also voices The Ray on the
animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which premiered
Friday on the CW Seed network.
Tovey told The Times that he
grew up wanting to be a superhero.
“It feels wonderful to be ticking
that box in a big way and with a big, pink triangle,” Tovey
said.
Of his onscreen kiss with Miller, Tovey
said: “It made me very happy. Wentworth is just one of the nicest
guys I’ve worked with. He’s so supremely Zen and open. We had the
best time and we hung out outside of filming and he’s become a
friend. I said, 'People are liking us; the Ray and Cold together.' He
was thrilled. It’s kind of crazy that in 2017 that’s still seen
as the unseen. Someone tweeted me or Instagrammed me a message. They
are gay parents. Their son was watching the show and ran in to them
and said, 'There are two superheroes who do what you do,' when they
kissed each other. He was so happy about it. So many people have been
so supportive of seeing two superheroes who are gay played by two
actors who are out. It seems like it became a bit of a moment. I
couldn’t be prouder to be one half of that moment.”