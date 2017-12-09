In an interview with The New York Times, out actor Russell Tovey talked about playing gay superhero The Ray.

During the CW's recent two-night crossover event Crisis on Earth-X, The Ray and Wentworth Miller's Citizen Cold/Captain Cold shared a passionate kiss.

Tovey also voices The Ray on the animated series Freedom Fighters: The Ray, which premiered Friday on the CW Seed network.

Tovey told The Times that he grew up wanting to be a superhero.

“It feels wonderful to be ticking that box in a big way and with a big, pink triangle,” Tovey said.

Of his onscreen kiss with Miller, Tovey said: “It made me very happy. Wentworth is just one of the nicest guys I’ve worked with. He’s so supremely Zen and open. We had the best time and we hung out outside of filming and he’s become a friend. I said, 'People are liking us; the Ray and Cold together.' He was thrilled. It’s kind of crazy that in 2017 that’s still seen as the unseen. Someone tweeted me or Instagrammed me a message. They are gay parents. Their son was watching the show and ran in to them and said, 'There are two superheroes who do what you do,' when they kissed each other. He was so happy about it. So many people have been so supportive of seeing two superheroes who are gay played by two actors who are out. It seems like it became a bit of a moment. I couldn’t be prouder to be one half of that moment.”