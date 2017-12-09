Netflix has revealed the cast for its upcoming reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The streaming service announced in January that it would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. The reality series featuring five openly gay stylists will premiere in February.

According to PEOPLE, the new cast includes Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).

The new show also diverges from the original in its setting. Instead of New York, the reboot is set in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Our new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more!” said Netflix.

The original version of Queer Eye ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo and featured “Fab Five” Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez. The series made each household names.

Netflix has ordered eight initial episodes, according to reports.