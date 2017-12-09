Netflix has revealed the cast for its
upcoming reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.
The streaming service announced in
January that it would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye.
The reality series featuring five openly gay stylists will premiere
in February.
According to PEOPLE,
the new cast includes Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk
(Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness
(Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion).
The new show also diverges from the
original in its setting. Instead of New York, the reboot is set in
Atlanta, Georgia.
“Our new Fab Five will forge
relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and
beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from
LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best
farm-to-table guacamole and more!” said Netflix.
The original version of Queer Eye
ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo and featured “Fab Five” Ted Allen,
Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez. The
series made each household names.
Netflix has ordered eight initial
episodes, according to reports.