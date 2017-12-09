Religious Right activist Dave
Daubenmire suggested this week that vaccines might be making people
lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.
Daubenmire, a vocal opponent of LGBT
rights, made the comments on his Pass the Salt Live webcast on
Friday.
“I read a lot of stuff,” Daubenmire
told his viewers. “Have you noticed the explosion of deviant
sexual proclivities? It used to just be homo and straight, then there
was homo and straight and bi, then homo and straight and bi and
trans, and homo and straight and bi and trans and gay; they keep
adding initials, right?”
“I was reading something that this
was happening, literally this was happening because our DNA is being
changed,” he continued. “Our DNA is being changed not only
through what we eat but through the stuff that we’re seeing right
here. Who knows what was injected into some of these deviant sex
people as children. When they say they were born that way, maybe they
were vaccinated that way.”
In 2014, Daubenmire said that he's
opposed to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare,
because it promotes a “homosexual deathstyle.”
(Related: Christians
should not support “homosexual deathstyle” promoting Obamacare,
pundit says.)