Religious Right activist Dave Daubenmire suggested this week that vaccines might be making people lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender.

Daubenmire, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, made the comments on his Pass the Salt Live webcast on Friday.

“I read a lot of stuff,” Daubenmire told his viewers. “Have you noticed the explosion of deviant sexual proclivities? It used to just be homo and straight, then there was homo and straight and bi, then homo and straight and bi and trans, and homo and straight and bi and trans and gay; they keep adding initials, right?”

“I was reading something that this was happening, literally this was happening because our DNA is being changed,” he continued. “Our DNA is being changed not only through what we eat but through the stuff that we’re seeing right here. Who knows what was injected into some of these deviant sex people as children. When they say they were born that way, maybe they were vaccinated that way.”

In 2014, Daubenmire said that he's opposed to the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, because it promotes a “homosexual deathstyle.”

(Related: Christians should not support “homosexual deathstyle” promoting Obamacare, pundit says.)