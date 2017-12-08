The Trump administration has asked a federal judge to delay the January 1, 2018 effective date for transgender people to enlist in the military.

Defense Secretary James Mattis on June 30 announced that he was delaying by six months implementation of a policy change allowing transgender people to enlist in the U.S. military. The policy change was set to take effect the following day. Several weeks later, President Donald Trump tweeted that transgender troops will no longer be able to serve “in any capacity.” Four lawsuits challenging the ban were filed.

In October, U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly issued a preliminary injunction which largely blocks Trump's ban.

The Department of Justice asked Kollar-Kotelly to clarify whether her order also covered Mattis' memo delaying transgender enlistments. The judge explained that her ruling reset the military policy on transgender service members to the “status quo” before Trump announced his ban.

According to POLITICO, the Trump administration has asked for a delay in the order while the Pentagon reviews the issue.

“Compelling the military to implement a new accessions policy while it is simultaneously completing a comprehensive study of military service by transgender individuals that may soon result in the adoption of different accessions standards would waste significant military resources and sow unnecessary confusion among service members and applicants,” the DOJ argues in its latest motion.

The lawsuit, Doe v. Trump, was filed by the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) and GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (GLAD).

“This is the government’s further efforts to put off what the judge has ordered, which is that transgender people have to be allowed to enlist as of Jan. 1,” GLAD Transgender Rights Project Director Jennifer Levi told POLITICO. “The government has known this for a long time – both before the lawsuit, and since the judge ordered the military not to reverse the policy it had adopted allowing transgender people to enlist.”