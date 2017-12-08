Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, a Republican, on Thursday announced that he was resigning from Congress.

According to CNN, Franks announced he's leaving after being informed that the House Ethics Committee was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct from two female former staffers.

In his resignation letter, Franks said he had asked the women to bear his child as a surrogate.

“Due to my familiarity and experience with the process of surrogacy, I clearly became insensitive as to how the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect others,” Franks wrote.

"I have recently learned that the Ethics Committee is reviewing an inquiry regarding my discussion of surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel uncomfortable. I deeply regret that my discussion of this option and process in the workplace caused distress."

Franks added that he was resigning as of January 31, 2018 to avoid “a sensationalized trial by media damage those things I love most.”

Franks, a member of the House Freedom Caucus, is an outspoken opponent of LGBT rights, in particular same-sex marriage.

After then-President Barack Obama decided to no longer defend the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in 2011, Franks called for his impeachment. DOMA prohibited federal recognition of the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples. Franks went on to lead a House hearing on the president's decision. Later that same year, Franks called marriage equality “a threat to the nation's survival in the long run.”

Last year, Franks incorrectly claimed that research shows that gay and lesbian couples don't make good parents.

