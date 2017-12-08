Arizona Rep. Trent Franks, a
Republican, on Thursday announced that he was resigning from
Congress.
According to CNN,
Franks announced he's leaving after being informed that the House
Ethics Committee was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
from two female former staffers.
In his resignation letter, Franks said
he had asked the women to bear his child as a surrogate.
“Due to my familiarity and experience
with the process of surrogacy, I clearly became insensitive as to how
the discussion of such an intensely personal topic might affect
others,” Franks wrote.
"I have recently learned that the
Ethics Committee is reviewing an inquiry regarding my discussion of
surrogacy with two previous female subordinates, making each feel
uncomfortable. I deeply regret that my discussion of this option and
process in the workplace caused distress."
Franks added that he was resigning as
of January 31, 2018 to avoid “a sensationalized trial by media
damage those things I love most.”
Franks, a member of the House Freedom
Caucus, is an outspoken opponent of LGBT rights, in particular
same-sex marriage.
After then-President Barack Obama
decided to no longer defend the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in
2011, Franks called for his impeachment. DOMA prohibited federal
recognition of the legal marriages of gay and lesbian couples.
Franks went on to lead a House hearing on the president's decision.
Later that same year, Franks
called marriage equality “a threat to the nation's survival in the
long run.”
Last year, Franks incorrectly claimed
that research shows that gay and lesbian couples don't make good
parents.
(Related: Republican
Trent Franks claims studies show gay couples don't make good
parents.)