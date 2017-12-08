Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has responded to homophobic remarks made by state Rep. Daryl Metcalfe, a Republican, during a meeting of the House committee chairs.

As Rep. Matthew Bradford, a Democrat, spoke he lightly touched Metcalfe, who was seated next to him and wearing a suit, on his arm.

“Rep. Bradford, look, I'm a heterosexual,” Metcalfe interrupted. “I have a wife. I love my wife. I don't like men as you might but stop touching me all the time. Keep your hands to yourself. If you want to touch someone, you have on your side of the aisle who might like it. I don't.”

“Chairman, okay, we're officially off the rails,” Bradford, who is married to a woman, responded. “My intent was just to beg for your permission for about 30 seconds.”

“Then beg, don't touch,” Metcalfe interrupted.

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party has called on Metcalfe to resign over his remarks.

“Enough is enough. Daryl Metcalfe is a walking, talking embarrassment to Pennsylvanians and doesn't deserve the honor of serving in public office,” a spokesperson said.

Democratic Governor Tom Wolf called Metcalfe's comments “offensive and discriminatory.”

“Rep. Metcalfe's comments yesterday were offensive & discriminatory,” he said in a tweet. “Unfortunately, this is part of a disturbing pattern of behavior. I urge House leadership to re-examine whether it is appropriate for him to continue controlling a committee that oversees civil rights legislation.”

Metcalfe has a long record opposing LGBT rights. In 2011, he introduced a resolution that sought to limit marriage to heterosexual couples in the Pennsylvania Constitution. Two years later, he called for the impeachment of Attorney General Kathleen Kane, a Democrat, for refusing to defend the state's law limiting marriage to heterosexual couples.