Several weeks after hinting that he would be leaving Amazon's hit series Transparent amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Jeffrey Tambor appears to have reversed course.

Van Barnes, a former assistant to Tambor, alleged in a Facebook last month that Tambor had sexually harassed and groped her. A co-star on the show, Trace Lysette, also came out with a “me too” story.

Lysette, a transgender actress, said in a statement that Tambor had “made many sexual advances and comments.” She described one encounter in which Tambor cornered her and simulated sex.

Tambor has denied the claims.

In a statement issued last month, Tambor implied that he would be leaving the show.

“I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” he said at the time. “Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Speaking to The New York Times, a rep for Tambor said that the show's star “had no plans to quit.”

In the series, Tambor plays a woman who comes out transgender to her adult children. According to several reports, Transparent's writers have considered writing Tambor off of the show's upcoming season.

Amazon renewed the series for a fifth season shortly before its fourth season premiered in September.