Several weeks after hinting that he
would be leaving Amazon's hit series Transparent amid
allegations of sexual misconduct, Jeffrey Tambor appears to have
reversed course.
Van Barnes, a former assistant to
Tambor, alleged in a Facebook last month that Tambor had sexually
harassed and groped her. A co-star on the show, Trace Lysette, also
came out with a “me too” story.
Lysette, a transgender actress, said in
a statement that Tambor had “made many sexual advances and
comments.” She described one encounter in which Tambor cornered her
and simulated sex.
Tambor has denied the claims.
In a statement issued last month,
Tambor implied that he would be leaving the show.
“I’ve already made clear my deep
regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as
being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass
anyone is simply and utterly untrue,” he said at the time. “Given
the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I
don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”
Speaking to The
New York Times, a rep for Tambor said that the show's star
“had no plans to quit.”
In the series, Tambor plays a woman who
comes out transgender to her adult children. According to several
reports, Transparent's writers have considered writing
Tambor off of the show's upcoming season.
Amazon renewed the series for a fifth
season shortly before its fourth season premiered in September.