Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau covers the January issue of UK LGBT glossy Attitude.

Trudeau, 45, made headlines late last month when he gave a heartfelt apology for Canada's past discrimination against LGBT Canadians. His government also introduced legislation to pardon those convicted of having consensual sex with a person of the same gender.

The Canadian government pushed out or fired LGBT civil servants between the 1950s and 1990s.

“The LGBT+ community has become emblematic of the fight for human rights,” Trudeau told Attitude. “The fact that so many people have gone for so long feeling that they had to be ashamed, or hide something about their core identity to fit into society is a lesson for everyone to push against.”

“Every time someone says to me, ‘Why do you still feel it’s important to walk Prides?’ [I say] it’s because there’s so much more to do, and the more that we are exposed to stories that reveal our own biases, the privileges we take for granted, that other people don’t have, the better we’ll be at standing up for other people’s rights and opportunities,” he added.

