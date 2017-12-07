Lifestyle expert Martha Stewart said in
a recent interview that she doesn't differentiate between gay and
straight weddings.
The 79-year-old Stewart has written
numerous bestselling books and hosted two long-running syndicated
television shows, Martha (2005-2012) and Martha Stewart
Living (1993-2005). She is currently co-hosting VH1's Martha
& Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party with Snoop Dogg. Stewart is
best known as the publisher of Martha Stewart Living magazine.
In an interview with PrideSource,
Stewart was asked about serving gay couples as the Supreme Court
takes up the issue of whether a business can refuse to serve gay
people based on the owner's religious beliefs.
“I don't differentiate a gay wedding
from a straight wedding,” Stewart said. “I just don't
differentiate … I think it's absolutely a fact that all men are
created equal, and so I just treated people like equals my entire
life.”
“You know, every wedding is special
to me,” she
added.
Stewart's Martha Stewart Weddings
was one of the first mainstream magazines in the United States to
highlight a same-sex wedding in 2009.