Former professional soccer player Robbie Rogers and Hollywood producer Greg Berlanti exchanged vows over the weekend.

According to multiple reports, the couple married in a private ceremony on Saturday. The couple reportedly asked attendees not to take pictures during the ceremony to protect their privacy.

On Wednesday, Rogers posted a picture of himself and Berlanti dressed in tuxedos. The men are all smiles as they reach down to hold their son Caleb's hands. Caleb is also dressed in a tuxedo.

“Still recovering from the most emotional beautiful day, exceeding any dream I ever had,” Rogers captioned the photo. “To marry the man I love in front of all of my loved one’s was not something I grew up thinking would ever happen. Thank you to the men and women who made this day possible. Also thank you @hanaasano for capturing this picture, convincing Caleb to smile at the camera this long was impressive ;)”

The men announced that they were engaged in January after dating several years.

Rogers is the MLS' first and so far only openly gay player.