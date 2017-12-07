Former professional soccer player
Robbie Rogers and Hollywood producer Greg Berlanti exchanged vows
over the weekend.
According to multiple reports, the
couple married in a private ceremony on Saturday. The couple
reportedly asked attendees not to take pictures during the ceremony
to protect their privacy.
On Wednesday, Rogers posted a picture
of himself and Berlanti dressed in tuxedos. The men are all smiles
as they reach down to hold their son Caleb's hands. Caleb is also
dressed in a tuxedo.
“Still recovering from the most
emotional beautiful day, exceeding any dream I ever had,” Rogers
captioned the photo. “To marry the man I love in front of all
of my loved one’s was not something I grew up thinking would ever
happen. Thank you to the men and women who made this day possible.
Also thank you @hanaasano for capturing this picture, convincing
Caleb to smile at the camera this long was impressive ;)”
The men announced that they were
engaged in January after dating several years.
Rogers is the MLS' first and so far
only openly gay player.