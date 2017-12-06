Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council (FRC), this week advised Christians to consider the “biblical truth” that marriage is a heterosexual union before attending the wedding of a gay or lesbian couple.

Ahead of Tuesday's arguments in a Supreme Court case in which the justices are considering whether a shop owner can deny service to a gay couple based on their religious beliefs, Perkins discussed the case on his radio program.

(Related: Anthony Kennedy sends mixed signals in “gay wedding cake” case.)

When one caller asked whether Christians could show compassion by attending the wedding of a gay couple, Perkins responded that “biblical truth” would keep him from attending.

“I get the whole argument about love – 'we just need to show love.’ Sometimes expressing love is standing for truth, and I think we could lull people into a false sense of security by simply going along with what is culturally acceptable in some circles,” Perkins said.

“Now, I’m not going to tell people across the board you shouldn’t go. I haven’t gone that far. I would tell people to be very prayerful about it, but I personally – it’s not something I could do. I don’t think it would be a good representation, people knowing very clearly my stand on biblical truth, and I think other Christians need to bear that in mind as well,” he added.