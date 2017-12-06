Tony Perkins, president of the Family
Research Council (FRC), this week advised Christians to consider the
“biblical truth” that marriage is a heterosexual union before
attending the wedding of a gay or lesbian couple.
Ahead of Tuesday's arguments in a
Supreme Court case in which the justices are considering whether a
shop owner can deny service to a gay couple based on their religious
beliefs, Perkins discussed the case on his radio program.
(Related: Anthony
Kennedy sends mixed signals in “gay wedding cake” case.)
When one caller asked whether
Christians could show compassion by attending the wedding of a gay
couple, Perkins responded that “biblical truth” would keep him
from attending.
“I get the whole argument about love
– 'we just need to show love.’ Sometimes expressing love is
standing for truth, and I think we could lull people into a false
sense of security by simply going along with what is culturally
acceptable in some circles,” Perkins
said.
“Now, I’m not going to tell people
across the board you shouldn’t go. I haven’t gone that far. I
would tell people to be very prayerful about it, but I personally –
it’s not something I could do. I don’t think it would be a good
representation, people knowing very clearly my stand on biblical
truth, and I think other Christians need to bear that in mind as
well,” he added.