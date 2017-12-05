The gay couple who were denied a cake for a wedding reception say they felt “humiliated.”

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on Tuesday.

In 2012, Jack Phillips, the owner of Denver-based Masterpiece Cakeshop, refused to consider baking a cake for Dave Mullins and Charlie Craig. The men married in Massachusetts and wanted to buy a cake from Phillips for their Denver reception. Phillips said that serving the couple would violate his religious faith. Colorado at the time recognized gay and lesbian couples with civil unions, not marriage.

The couple sued, saying that Phillips' faith does not give him a right to discriminate, and a Colorado court found that Phillips had discriminated against the men under Colorado law. After the Colorado Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal, Phillips turned to the Supreme Court, arguing that the First Amendment protects his religious rights.

“This cake is not about artistic freedom,” Mullins told the AFP. “We didn't ask for a piece of art. We were simply turned away because of who we were. We were publicly humiliated for who we were.”

“You know this case isn't about religion and it isn't about freedom of speech. All of these things are protected. But when you open a business to the public, you must serve the public equally,” he added.

Today's case, Masterpiece Cakeshop vs. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, is the high court's first related to LGBT rights since it decided Obergefell, the 2015 landmark ruling that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.