Queen guitarist Brian May says in his latest book that fate intervened to unite Adam Lambert and Queen.

Lambert along with May and drummer Roger Taylor began touring in 2014.

In Queen in 3-D, May reveals that he and Taylor weren't even looking for a singer to take the place of Freddie Mercury, who died in 1991 from complications from AIDS.

“After we’d finished touring with Paul Rodgers, once again Roger and I felt we were done, and probably that would be the end of Queen touring. We didn’t go out looking for a singer who sounded like Freddie and we didn’t embark on one of these TV searches for stars. We just quietly got on with our business,” May wrote. “But fate was to intervene. A gift from God?!”

While competing on American Idol, Lambert performed Bohemian Rhapsody.

“And into my inbox came a deluge of people saying, 'You must get together with this guy; he is the natural successor to Freddie; he is the guy you should be touring with.'”

May and Taylor later performed with Lambert on Idol.

“[I]t was really blindingly obvious that there was a chemistry already between us and Adam,” May wrote.

“He's never attempted to be Freddie, and I think that's what endears him to the fans, apart from the fact that he is an extraordinary singer with an extraordinary presence,” he added.

Queen + Adam Lambert is currently touring Europe.