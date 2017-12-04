Shortly after a same-sex marriage bill was introduced in the Australian House of Representatives, Liberal MP Tim Wilson proposed marriage to his partner.

“In my first speech I defined our bond by the ring that sits on both of our left hands, and they are the answer to a question we cannot ask,” an emotional Wilson said from the podium. “There's only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?”

Bolger, who was sitting in the public gallery, answered “yes,” and his response was recorded in the official parliamentary record.

“We should let Hansard note to record that was a yes, a resounding yes,” deputy speaker Rob Mitchell motioned.

Liberal MP Warren Entsch, a strong supporter of such unions, introduced the bill on Monday, just days after it cleared the Senate without any amendments.

The Senate vote came two weeks after the government announced results of a postal vote on whether it should extend marriage rights to gay and lesbian couples. An overwhelming majority (61.6%) of Australians who participated voted “yes.”

While the House is expected to approve the bill, opponents are likely to introduce amendments aimed at undermining the rights of married gay couples.

If any amendments are approved in the House, then the legislation will need to return to the Senate for another vote.