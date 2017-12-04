Joy Reid, the host of MSNBC's AM Joy, on Sunday apologized for homophobic comments about former Florida Governor Charlie Crist.

Reid wrote a dozen blog posts over a two year period in which she referred to Crist as “Miss Charlie” and urged him to come out of the closet.

The posts, written from 2007-2009, were first reported by Mediaite.

“This note is my apology to all who are disappointed by the content of blogs I wrote a decade ago, for which my choice of words and tone have legitimately been criticized,” Reid said in a statement given to Fox News.

“As a writer, I pride myself on a facility with language – an economy of words or at least some wisdom in the selection,” she said. “However, that clearly has not always been the case.”

At the time that Reid wrote the posts, Crist was a Republican and rumors about his sexuality swirled in the media. He was also opposed to marriage equality and giving gay men and lesbians parental rights. (At the time, Florida had the nation's only law that prohibited gay people from adopting based solely on their sexual orientation.)

“Miss Charlie, Miss Charlie, Stop pretending, brother,” Reid wrote in a 2007 post. “It's okay that you don't go for the ladies.”

After Crist entered his second marriage to Carole Rome in 2008, Reid described Crist as dreading their honeymoon.

“I can just see poor Charlie on the honeymoon, ogling the male waiters and thinking to himself, 'god, do I actually have to see her naked...?” Reid wrote.

She added that the only reason Crist married Rome was to boost his chances of becoming Arizona Senator John McCain's 2008 running mate as he sought the White House.

“The Florida governor didn't get tapped by John McCain (get your mind out of the gutter! I meant 'tapped' to be his veep...) and he married the rich lady anyway!” Reid wrote.

In apologizing, Reid said that she was attempting to call out Crist's potential hypocrisy.

“My goal, in my hamhanded way, was to call out potential hypocrisy. Nonetheless, as someone who is not a member of the LGBT community, I regret the way I addressed the complex issue of the closet and speculation on a person's sexual orientation with a mocking tone and sarcasm. It was insensitive, tone deaf and dumb,” she said.

In 2012, Crist left the Republican Party and became a Democrat. He also reversed his positions on several LGBT rights, including marriage and adoption.

Mediaite retrieved posts from Reid's blog, which no longer exists, using an Internet archive.