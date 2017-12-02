Johnny Lopez, the son of Mexican singer Jenni Rivera, announced this week that he's bisexual and in a same-sex relationship.

Rivera and six other people died on December 9, 2012 when the plane they were in crashed near Iturbide, Nuevo Leon. Rivera was 43.

Johnny Lopez, 16, and his four siblings star in UNIVERSO's reality series The Riveras, a spin-off of I Love Jenni, which followed the singer and her family.

In a video posted on YouTube, Lopez addressed rumors about his sexuality. His older sister Chiquis Rivera also appears in the video to lend support to her brother.

“There has been a lot said about me in the past few weeks. Things didn’t come out the way I wanted this to,” Lopez says in the video.”I wanted to make this video first and for everyone to understand me. But my boyfriend, as you all know, Joaquin, we both got a little too excited, and he posted a few pictures of us, and I retweeted them, and it went viral.”

“I'm bisexual, but honestly. I know that some people don't necessarily believe in that. But all I know is that I love this person and I don't necessarily have a preference. I love who I love.”

Lopez said that he and Joaquin have been dating for two years and that after a brief breakup they recently reunited. He also lamented not sharing “this side” of himself with his mother.