Star Trek: Discovery actor
Anthony Rapp this week shared social media posts he's received
blaming him for killing House of Cards.
Rapp accused Spacey of sexual
misconduct when the two actors were working on Broadway and Rapp was
14.
(Related: Kevin
Spacey comes out gay; Apologizes for sexual advances toward Anthony
Rapp at 14.)
Since Rapp named Spacey (Rapp had
previously discussed the incident), multiple men have revealed their
“me too” stories.
Spacey plays manipulative politician
Francis Underwood in the Netflix series House of Cards. A few
days after Rapp came forward, Spacey was fired from the show.
Production of the show's sixth and final season is currently on hold.
One user told Rapp that he could have
spared fans by waiting until production wrapped on the series: “I
think the spacey story could have waited one season for us fans. How
would you like [it] if star trek gets ruined because someone there
was a perv 30 years ago?”
Another user blamed Rapp for putting
the show's cast and crew out of work.
“Real people are being affected by
this accusation of 3 decades ago. Cast and crew, who now have to
find new jobs to feed their families and pay bills. I hope this is
what Mr. Rapp wanted,” the
user wrote.
Other users claimed Rapp was just
seeking attention or envied Spacey's success.
“I'm convinced you just want the
attention,” a Twitter user wrote.
“Don't tell me anything about abuse,
I know myself, how it hurts, but this is only big liquidation for Mr.
Spacey! It's only your envy and desire for money,” the
user tweeted.
Rapp added that the positive messages
he's received outweigh the negative ones.
“I feel that I also need to say a
couple of things: 1, I do not believe these trolls and harassers are
right. 2, their words do not sting deeply, but they do wound
slightly. 3, I have gotten so many more positive messages than
negative. Thank you v much,” Rapp tweeted.
Spacey has since reportedly entered a
rehab clinic in Arizona known for treating sexual addiction.